Chelsea’s Premier League encounter vs Southampton this afternoon was a day to remember for some of the Blues’ misfiring stars.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea on the half-hour mark after being slipped in by Ross Barkley. The goal came only minutes after former Liverpool striker Danny Ings missed a golden opportunity for the Saints.

Chelsea extended their lead in the 57th minute of the match when it was Barkley’s time to score. Frenchman Olivier Giroud produced an amazing acrobatic assist for Barkley in his 200th Premier League appearance.

Check out Barkley’s goal here.

Chelsea completed the scoring when Alvaro Morata scored in the 93rd minute of the match after some great work by Hazard to tee up the Spaniard.

Check out the video of Morata’s goal below:

Morata goal, Hazard assist. SarriBall is looking beautiful so far. pic.twitter.com/WOzzSGBt3f — ???? (@FutbolEden) October 7, 2018

Summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga even got in the action by producing a magnificent save which proved to fans why Chelsea parted with a world record fee for the young goalkeeper. Check the save out here.

Check out some reaction to the performance below:

Eden Hazard's game by numbers vs. Southampton: 99 touches

74 passes

5 shots

5 crosses

4 chances created

3 fouls won

2 aerial duels won

2 through balls

1 assist

1 goal Untouchable right now. ? pic.twitter.com/QQnF3bQC4Q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018

Ross Barkley has scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea, 27 minutes after registering his first Premier League assist for Chelsea. Revitalised under Sarri. https://t.co/VUdDHqqt9T — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018

Excellent example of Sarri’s Chelsea here with Morata’s goal. Tempo change in possession. Drawing opposition out. Hazard’s ability to drive with the ball so quickly can open teams in a split second pic.twitter.com/kSAMw1Ygwc — Whitehouse Address (@The_W_Address) October 7, 2018

Morata’s goal had a build up of 31 passes, Sarri’s transformation to Chelsea’s philosophy has been incredible pic.twitter.com/7ozVliBtEb — Bad Boy (@alhaji_afeeez) October 7, 2018

Ross Barkley's contribution for @ChelseaFC this afternoon

68 touches

Completed 48/51 passes

14 duels (most for team)

1st PL goal since May 2017

1st PL assist since Apr 2017 pic.twitter.com/dpR3D1UqTv — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 7, 2018

1 – Ross Barkley is the first Englishman to both score and assist in a Premier League game for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in December 2013 vs Sunderland. Rise. pic.twitter.com/AGOrZgYAAb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2018

The devil's greatest trick was convincing the world he didn't exist.

His second greatest trick was persuading Everton to sell Ross Barkley to Chelsea for only £15 million. #Chelsea#CHESOU pic.twitter.com/rQHGlrrIEX — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 7, 2018

‘Sarriball’ is most definitely in full swing right now with the Blues looking untouchable.

Maurizio Sarri has been a revelation for Chelsea this season and has managed to rejuvenate some of Chelsea’s misfiring stars in David Luiz, Ross Barkley and now it seems Morata.