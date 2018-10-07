Menu

Full-time review: Alvaro Morata gets on the scoresheet in a day to remember for Chelsea’s ‘misfits’ against Southampton

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s Premier League encounter vs Southampton this afternoon was a day to remember for some of the Blues’ misfiring stars.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea on the half-hour mark after being slipped in by Ross Barkley. The goal came only minutes after former Liverpool striker Danny Ings missed a golden opportunity for the Saints.

Chelsea extended their lead in the 57th minute of the match when it was Barkley’s time to score. Frenchman Olivier Giroud produced an amazing acrobatic assist for Barkley in his 200th Premier League appearance.

Check out Barkley’s goal here.

Chelsea completed the scoring when Alvaro Morata scored in the 93rd minute of the match after some great work by Hazard to tee up the Spaniard.

Check out the video of Morata’s goal below:

Summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga even got in the action by producing a magnificent save which proved to fans why Chelsea parted with a world record fee for the young goalkeeper. Check the save out here.

See More: ‘He’s bang average, he’s finished’ – These Chelsea fans blast this star as the Blues take a narrow lead against Southampton

Check out some reaction to the performance below: 

‘Sarriball’ is most definitely in full swing right now with the Blues looking untouchable.

Maurizio Sarri has been a revelation for Chelsea this season and has managed to rejuvenate some of Chelsea’s misfiring stars in David Luiz, Ross Barkley and now it seems Morata.

More Stories Alvaro Morata Ross Barkley