‘He’s bang average, he’s finished’ – These Chelsea fans blast this star as the Blues take a narrow lead against Southampton

This afternoon Maurizio Sarri’s title contending Chelsea side faced up against 16th placed Southampton at Saint Mary’s.

The match-up saw Chelsea debut their new futuristic Nike third kit.

Sarri faced off with a familiar face in Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini who played under the at Napoli prior to his move to the Premier league.

Danny Ings had the best chance of the entire first-half in the 26th minute of the clash.

Ings was left completely unmarked in the middle of the box but his side-foot volley soared over the crossbar. Ings who made the switch to Southampton this summer should have capitalised on the chance to score an open goal.

Even the Chelsea Twitter admin couldn’t believe the Blues luck: 

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings was certainly made to rue his glorious chance for the Saints.

Chelsea’s main man Eden Hazard opened the scoring only 4 minutes later, one-time Chelsea ‘misfit’ Ross Barkley recovered the ball for the Blues before playing in the Belgian who never looked like he was going to miss.

This was Hazard’s seventh goal of the Premier League season; he is no doubt the best player in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans weren’t pleased with club legend Cesar Azpilicueta’s performance in the 1st half: 

Maurizio Sarri’s men have looked very impressive so far this season and the Italian is forcing his side into title contention with Manchester City and Liverpool.

