This afternoon Maurizio Sarri’s title contending Chelsea side faced up against 16th placed Southampton at Saint Mary’s.

The match-up saw Chelsea debut their new futuristic Nike third kit.

Sarri faced off with a familiar face in Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini who played under the at Napoli prior to his move to the Premier league.

Danny Ings had the best chance of the entire first-half in the 26th minute of the clash.

Ings was left completely unmarked in the middle of the box but his side-foot volley soared over the crossbar. Ings who made the switch to Southampton this summer should have capitalised on the chance to score an open goal.

Even the Chelsea Twitter admin couldn’t believe the Blues luck:

Not sure how we've escaped there… ? Danny Ings misses an open goal from only a few yards out. It remains goalless. 0-0 [26'] #SOUCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings was certainly made to rue his glorious chance for the Saints.

Chelsea’s main man Eden Hazard opened the scoring only 4 minutes later, one-time Chelsea ‘misfit’ Ross Barkley recovered the ball for the Blues before playing in the Belgian who never looked like he was going to miss.

This was Hazard’s seventh goal of the Premier League season; he is no doubt the best player in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans weren’t pleased with club legend Cesar Azpilicueta’s performance in the 1st half:

Hate to admit it but Azpilicueta is now bang average. — CesarNotAzpilicueta (@szaltydave) October 7, 2018

He is finished — chealse 4 life (@amankwah151) October 7, 2018

Azpilicueta has been poor, he's been sub-par all season. The alternative is Zappacosta, though. Better off persevering and hope he grows into the role. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiew_tc) October 7, 2018

Azpilicueta is awful, dreadful. Offensively AND defensively. — Dumi Drexel (@dumidrexel) October 7, 2018

why exactly has Azpilicueta seemingly dropped off this year? — jamie. (@_jrw95) October 7, 2018

Azpilicueta is finished and should be replaced in January. Meunier needed. — ?? (@ItsMrBlueDad) October 7, 2018

Azpilicueta was the best one on one defender in the league but now average players run past him like joke and he can’t contribute to our attack. Worrying with of due respect to the captain but we need to replace him. — Ali?? (@TheBeardedRauI) October 7, 2018

I knew a day would come when Azpilicueta will be poor, just didn't want it now. Just like prime Ivanovic ending up as trash

This is sad. — papi G (@meka_george) October 7, 2018

Azpilicueta evolved quickly from our most consistent player to the worst player in the squad, can't pass forward and can't cross zilch plus in this match Redmond and Bertrand are having him for lunch. — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) October 7, 2018

shame Azpilicueta has struggled so much this season… makes me sad — Liam (@fitzycfc) October 7, 2018

Maurizio Sarri’s men have looked very impressive so far this season and the Italian is forcing his side into title contention with Manchester City and Liverpool.