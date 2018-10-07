How many games Julen Lopetegui has to save his Real Madrid managerial career

It’s been revealed that Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has just three games to save his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the Spaniard’s future is in the balance following Los Blancos’ 1-0 loss to Alaves this weekend, and that the games Lopetegui has to save his job are against Levante, Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona.

The report also notes that the game against the Blaugrana will be the ultimate deciding factor regarding Lopetegui’s future, and that if the club don’t achieve a good result at the Nou Camp, it will Lopetegui’s last game in charge.

Although the Spaniard only took charge in the Spanish capital a matter of months ago, it’d be farfetched to say that the coach has started as best as possible so far.

Real have dropped a number of points against various sides in recent weeks, and their 1-0 loss to Alaves meant that the club had gone four games in all competitions without scoring for the first time this century.

Real have struggled to find the net since Lopetegui’s arrival, something that may very well be down to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer.

Only time will tell how Lopetegui fairs in his next three outings, and whether bad results in all of them will ultimately decide his fate in the Spanish capital.