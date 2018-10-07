Menu

Video: “Best talent we’ve got” – Rio Ferdinand in awe of in-form attacker as these Man United fans talk up transfer

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped huge praise onto young Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho after his eye-catching form in the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old tops Europe’s big five leagues for assists so far this season with six in seven games, and looks the real deal after convincing Gareth Southgate to call him up to the senior England squad.

Ferdinand believes Sancho is the best English talent on the scene at the moment, and it seems many United fans are also huge admirers of the youngster who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017.

This was a big gamble for the teenager, but one that looks to have paid off as he enjoys the benefits of more playing time in a top European league – something homegrown players have found increasingly hard to come by in the Premier League.

With United struggling in attack, it’s little surprise these fans are getting increasingly excited by Sancho’s form and call for him to move to Old Trafford to replace misfiring stars like Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Sancho was born in London and obviously spent time in Manchester in his days at City, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if he were one day lured back here, and these MUFC fans hope it’s to them…

