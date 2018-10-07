Video: Lacazette scores fine goal from flowing team move as Emery gets Arsenal playing Wengerball vs Fulham

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a superb opening goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

The France international was picked out in the box after a fine flowing team move down Arsenal’s left, before turning well and firing low into the corner.

Although the Gunners have been a little slow to get going and playing at their free-flowing best under new manager Unai Emery, this is starting to look more like ‘Wengerball’ from the club.

Arsene Wenger of course left the Emirates Stadium at the end of last season, and had the reputation for getting Arsenal to play some of the finest football in Europe, even if it didn’t always bring success.

Emery, so far at least, seems to be finding that perfect balance as his solid side now looks more confident in what they’re doing on the ball…