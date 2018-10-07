Liverpool confirmed team news vs Man City: these fans all asking same question as Reds star dropped for vital clash

Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to question why Trent Alexande-Arnold has not been selected to start for the Reds in their vital clash against Man City at Anfield this afternoon.

The home side are to line-up as below, with Dejan Lovren chosen to start next to Virgil Van Dijk, and Englishman Joe Gomez set to start on the right hand side of defence.

The Reds will have Wijnaldum, Henderson and Milner as their midfield three, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino chosen to lead the line for the Merseyside club today.

It’s easy to see why fans would question the whereabouts of Alexander-Arnold in the Reds’ starting line-up, as the youngster has been absolutely sensational under Jurgen Klopp so far this season.

Gomez is no doubt still very able to play at right-back, however seeing him chosen to start over Alexander-Arnold is a move from Klopp that we’re sure even the wisest of Reds fans wouldn’t have seen coming.

Here are a few tweets from fans questioning Klopp’s choice to go with Gomez over Alexander-Arnold in what is their biggest match of the season so far.

Wtf is Lovren doing there and where is Trent? — • (@NDK8A) October 7, 2018

Why is Trent not starting?! — The Redmen (@LiamLFCButler) October 7, 2018

Where tf is trent — HZ?? (@nfekir7) October 7, 2018

GOMEZ AT RIGHT BACK WHAT — Ben ??????? (@MajesticMoreno) October 7, 2018

Wtf, Trent on bench, Gomez rn — Dan (@OptimalOxlade) October 7, 2018