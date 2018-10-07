Manchester United star reveals intriguing Jose Mourinho reaction to win over Newcastle

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has suggested Jose Mourinho didn’t have much to say to his players after their win over Newcastle on Saturday.

The Red Devils staged an incredible second half comeback to win 3-2 against the Magpies, who had condemned the club to their worst ever start to a home game in the Premier League era.

Mourinho looked animated on the touchline, showing passion to try and lift his players, whilst also not being afraid to tinker with his side and make the necessary substitutions to shake things up.

However, Lukaku says that afterwards Mourinho did not say much to his players in the dressing room, though the Belgian added that this isn’t necessarily a problem.

Lukaku suggested this match was down to the players doing that bit more, with the manager not always the one who has to be responsible for barking out the right orders and instructions.

‘(Mourinho) seemed quite positive (after the game) but didn’t say too much,’ Lukaku told PLP, as quoted by the Express.

‘(You) don’t always need to point at the manager – he gives us the plan, if we don’t do it we are in trouble.

‘Today we won, now we have two games after this international break and we can hopefully build.’

United’s win against Newcastle brought them their first victory in five games, following draws against Wolves and Valencia and defeats to Derby County (on penalties) and West Ham.