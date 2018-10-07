Video: Manchester United fan looks like he’s literally about to explode with fury despite 3-2 win over Newcastle

One Manchester United fan looked ready to burst into flames with anger after he saw his club beat Newcastle 3-2 in the Premier League yesterday.

Yes, that’s right, the Red Devils actually won a game of football for the first time in five matches, and they played pretty well for the most part, showing great character to come back from 2-0 down late on.

Still, this United fan felt it majorly papered over some cracks, which is perhaps a fair point.

That said, there’s probably not the need to be quite this angry after watching your team win a game of football…