Manchester United open talks with new manager STRAIGHT AFTER comeback win over Newcastle

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly been in touch with Zinedine Zidane just after the 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Wary that they cannot sack Jose Mourinho for the moment after the team got back to winning ways in such thrilling style, the board have told Zidane to reject other offers to wait for the position at Old Trafford to open up.

That’s according to the Mirror, who report that United do still ultimately want the French tactician to come in and replace the struggling Mourinho.

While the Red Devils may have fought back against Newcastle, they were poor for much of the match as they found themselves 2-0 down early on.

They will also face far tougher tests in the near future and surely have to improve their performances if they are to get back into the battle for a top four spot.

Is Zidane the right manager for Man Utd? Yes

No

Don't know View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Having drawn with Valencia, and with Juventus up next, United also urgently need to do much better if they are to get out of their Champions League group.

Zidane has long been linked with replacing Mourinho and the Mirror claim he already has transfer targets line up for the job.