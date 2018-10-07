The Manchester United hierarchy have plead with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to ignore all other job offers as they consider Jose Mourinho’s future at the club.

This is according to a report by The Mirror, who have also claimed that Zidane is relishing the opportunity to manage in the Premier League and has even gone to the length of starting to learn English ahead of the prospect of taking charge at Old Trafford.

The pressure is mounting on Mourinho and his position at United has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

The 55-year-old is the man behind United’s disastrous start to the season; with United suffering shock defeats to Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham as the side fail to live up to the high expectations set after Paul Pogba’s exploits with France at this summer’s World Cup.

United are deploying the same tactics they used prior to appointing Mourinho; Mourinho was lined up as Louis Van Gaal’s replacement before the dutchman was even sacked.

Mourinho seems to be resounded to suffering from the same fate he once capitalised on.

See More: Video: “If it rains in London it is my fault. A bad Brexit deal is my fault.” – Jose Mourinho’s gripping post-match interview after Manchester United comeback to defeat Newcastle

The appointment of Zidane would immediately lift spirits in the United dressing room with the Frenchman well regarded as one of the best to ever set foot on a pitch.

Zidane would also no doubt get the best out of United’s French ‘misfits’ Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

The axe seems to be looming large above Mourinho and the Portuguese football icon could well find himself on ‘gardening leave’ in the near future.