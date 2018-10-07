Jose Mourinho reveals the message Manchester United board sent him before the Newcastle game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims he received a text message from his board telling him to ignore speculation over his future just before his side’s game against Newcastle.

The night before the game at Old Trafford a stunning report from the Daily Mirror claimed Mourinho would be sacked this weekend regardless of the result against Newcastle.

In the end, the Red Devils claimed a thrilling victory from two goals down to eventually run out 3-2 winners – ending a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

It was also United’s first win at Old Trafford since the opening day of the season against Leicester City.

Still, Mourinho admitted he had to be reassured over his future by his board as he spoke afterwards about a text he received from an unnamed member of the board.

‘The ones that read the papers, that are connected with social media, they thought maybe I had gone. If I hadn’t had an SMS from my board not to read [the papers] I would have been convinced too,’ he was quoted in the Times.

Rather than any threat over his position, it seems the Portuguese still retains the full trust of those above him, despite the club’s slow start to the season.