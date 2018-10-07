Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slammed Jose Mourinho yesterday after the win over Newcastle.

Despite the thrilling nature of the Red Devils’ 3-2 victory from 2-0 down, Ferdinand did still not sound very happy with the manager at all, given the way he responded to the result.

Mourinho was quoted by BBC Sport and others as saying there was a ‘manhunt’ against him this season, which Ferdinand called a laughable claim that cracked him up as he watched it.

United fans will be delighted to see their club back to winning ways for the first time in five games, but many will also still question some of Mourinho’s behaviour and comments to the press as he again somehow manages to sour a fine performance and result by making everything about him…

Here’s what Ferdinand had to say about the matter, and to be fair it’s hard to argue with any of it…