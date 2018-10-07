Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Kepa once again shows why he’s the most expensive goalkeeper in the world with this magnificent save against Southampton

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga showed fans why he was made the world’s most expensive goalkeeper this summer with a magnificent save against Southampton today.

In the 78th minute of the encounter Kepa defied all odds to tip Nathan Redmond’s long range effort onto the bar. Kepa came up clutch for the Blues and was a key to their 2-0 victory this afternoon.

Check out the video of the sensational save below:

Kepa has impressed Chelsea fans with his ‘safe hands’ in goal since his world-record move this summer while Thibaut Courtois is enduring tough start to life in a Real Madrid shirt.

Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window for a fee reported to be £71m according to BBC Sport.

