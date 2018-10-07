Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga showed fans why he was made the world’s most expensive goalkeeper this summer with a magnificent save against Southampton today.

In the 78th minute of the encounter Kepa defied all odds to tip Nathan Redmond’s long range effort onto the bar. Kepa came up clutch for the Blues and was a key to their 2-0 victory this afternoon.

Check out the video of the sensational save below:

What a save! ? Redmond punts an effort from 30 yards that swerves all over the place but Kepa gets a hand to it to deflect it onto the woodwork. Watch @SouthamptonFC v @ChelseaFC live on Sky Sports PL now or follow online: https://t.co/bzNgNoZHfK pic.twitter.com/7SjJdm0mR5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 7, 2018

Kepa is everything Courtois dreams to be. pic.twitter.com/FwC35RvnTZ — ???? (@FutbolEden) October 7, 2018

Kepa showing why we paid what we paid for him. pic.twitter.com/Clfh2ae4h0 — Mr Bassett (@MrBassett7) October 7, 2018

Kepa has impressed Chelsea fans with his ‘safe hands’ in goal since his world-record move this summer while Thibaut Courtois is enduring tough start to life in a Real Madrid shirt.

Kepa arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window for a fee reported to be £71m according to BBC Sport.