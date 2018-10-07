Gabriel Jesus looked in disbelief this evening, after it seems like Riyad Mahrez was elected by Pep Guardiola to be the one to take a penalty for Man City in the dying moments against Liverpool.

The Brazilian was the only striker on the pitch at the time after he came on for Sergio Aguero, and it seems logical for the striker to be the one to take a spot-kick seeing as he’s the player on the pitch with the most experience in goal-scoring for City.

MORE: Video: Riyad Mahrez hits penalty kick sky-high as he bottles chance to win game for Man City vs Liverpool

It seems like by the video below that Guardiola told Benjamin Mendy to tell Mahrez that was the one who’d be taking the spot-kick, something which looks to have had Jesus in disbelief.

Given the fact that Mahrez missed his spot-kick, we can assume that Jesus won’t be a very happy bunny in that City dressing room at full time.

Here’s a clip of Jesus’ reaction. Says it all really….