Video: Arsenal star Lacazette scores a goal out of nothing with powerful shot from outside of the box

Arsenal got themselves back in front away to Fulham today with a goal almost out of nowhere by Alexandre Lacazette, with video below.
The France international has his second of the game at Craven Cottage, with his sharp-shooting this afternoon proving crucial for the Gunners.
Andre Schurrle had levelled for Fulham just before half time, but Arsenal have the lead again thanks to this rather speculative long-range shot from Lacazette.
It’s clear Arsenal’s all-round game could be better, but a striker in this kind of form always helps in difficult matches…