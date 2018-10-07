Video: Arsenal star Lacazette scores a goal out of nothing with powerful shot from outside of the box

Arsenal got themselves back in front away to Fulham today with a goal almost out of nowhere by Alexandre Lacazette, with video below.

The France international has his second of the game at Craven Cottage, with his sharp-shooting this afternoon proving crucial for the Gunners.

Andre Schurrle had levelled for Fulham just before half time, but Arsenal have the lead again thanks to this rather speculative long-range shot from Lacazette.

It’s clear Arsenal’s all-round game could be better, but a striker in this kind of form always helps in difficult matches…