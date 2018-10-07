Video: Reiss Nelson’s superb goal for Hoffenheim sends these Arsenal fans into raptures

Reiss Nelson scored his second goal of the season for Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim this afternoon, a strike that had a few Arsenal fans over the moon.

The 18-year-old, who is on loan to Hoffenheim from the Gunners, scored a superb right-footed half volley late in the second half for the German side.

This goal seems to have only made Arsenal fans’ day better, as not only did Unai Emery’s side thump Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage, one of the club’s brightest prospects also got his name on the scoresheet.

Here’s a clip of Nelson’s strike, and the Arsenal fans’ overjoyed reaction to it.

Reiss Nelson’s 2nd goal for Hoffenheim pic.twitter.com/rnLP6aSRvP — Joey (@Hoffenheim_) October 7, 2018

Top finish by Reiss Nelson. Developing quite well on loan at Hoffenheim. #AFC https://t.co/T9VyB236hH — Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) October 7, 2018

Another goal for reiss Nelson, guy will be top top quality. — Emzel (@Emzyl23) October 7, 2018

REISS NELSON!!!! — Big Sandro (@_OsoSandro11) October 7, 2018

Another goal for Reiss Nelson. My boy prospering in Germany pic.twitter.com/9REhAC3yyF — ?? (@Sidenomenal) October 7, 2018