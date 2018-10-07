Menu

“Wish he was sold” – These Liverpool fans hound “appalling” Reds star as side held by Manchester City at Anfield

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Liverpool fans took to social media this evening to slate the performance of Jordan Henderson as the Reds were held at home by rivals Manchester City.

The game was one that contained few chances, with the best falling to Riyad Mahrez from the spot just minutes from time, however the Algerian wasn’t able to convert as the game ended 0-0.

MORE: Video: Riyad Mahrez hits penalty kick sky-high as he bottles chance to win game for Man City vs Liverpool

The game was very even from start to finish, however Man City probably just edged it slightly in being the team who looked more likely to bag a winner.

One Liverpool star who fans singled out as having a less-than-good game was that of midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The England international did tend to lose the ball a number of times during the match, and his presence could’ve easily been replaced by a number of players the Reds have at their disposal.

Due to the player’s performance, a number of Reds fans took to Twitter to slate the midfielder’s display this evening, with some even calling for the Englishman to be sold.

Here’s a few select tweets from supporters regarding Henderson.

We think they’re being a bit harsh in all honesty…

