Manchester United fans posed with a cardboard cutout figure of former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Frenchman has been strongly linked as a possible replacement for Jose Mourinho amid United’s current struggles, with the latest from the Daily Mirror being that the club have placed him on standby.
Some fans seem impatient to see Zidane take over, with some even posing with a 2D version of the ex-Madrid boss before the Newcastle game.
In the end, United beat the Magpies 3-2 in a thrilling comeback at the Theatre of Dreams, so Mourinho may have bought himself a little more time.
Still, the message from these fans seems pretty clear…
Zidane was a huge success in his previous job with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League three times in less than three full seasons in charge.
This is pretty remarkable for the 46-year-old in what was his first job at senior level in football.
Still, it is debatable if he could be quite as successful at a club like United, which seems a more challenging job at this moment in time.
Indeed, one report in the Daily Mirror suggests this is one key reason – along with the cost of sacking Jose Mourinho – that is preventing the Red Devils from making a change right now despite the team’s poor form.