Zinedine Zidane agent reveals talks over Premier League move in major hint over Manchester United links

The agent of former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has given a major clue about his client’s future amid links with replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United boss.

The French tactician has been talked up as a strong candidate to replace the struggling Mourinho at Old Trafford, with the latest coming from the Daily Mirror as they claim the club’s board have asked him to reject other offers to wait for the job.

However, Zidane’s agent has strongly hinted that the three-time Champions League winner’s future lies elsewhere, as he doesn’t fancy a move to the Premier League after discussing the possibility.

This seems something of a surprise given all the United talk of late, and the money the 46-year-old would likely have at his disposal to improve this struggling Red Devils squad.

However, Zidane also most likely won’t be short of offers elsewhere, while his agent also insists he’s not looking to return to management just yet anyway as he plans more of a break after stepping down at the Bernabeu at the end of last season.

‘I do not think that he will manage in England,’ his agent Alain Migliaccio told Journal du Dimanche, as translated by the Metro.

‘It is much less his style. I have discussed it with him, it does not really attract him.

‘He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over.’