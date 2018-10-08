23-year-old Manchester United star opens talks with the club over contract extension

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly discussing terms for a new deal at Old Trafford, after a stellar start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Shaw has been a fixture in United’s starting XI at the start of the season, impressing supporters and pundits alike with his energy up and down the pitch and willingness to get stuck in for the team.

The 23-year-old has arguably been the Red Devil’s best player over the last two months, shining despite the team’s recent run of poor results in all competitions.

Prior to Saturday’s 3-2 win against Newcastle at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho’s men had failed to win four games in a row, crashing out of the Carabao Cup and falling way behind in the Premier League title race in the process.

However, the team’s latest performance could spark a revival after the international break, particularly if Shaw keeps producing the same level of performance in defence.

According to Bleacher Report journalist Dean Jones on Twitter, United are ready to reward Shaw with a contract extension and have opened talks with the Englishman on Monday.

Understand United are finally opening contract talks with Luke Shaw. Looks like things might be turning around for him at Old Trafford — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) October 8, 2018

Much of Shaw’s Man United career has been blighted by injury and ongoing fitness issues, but it seems as though he has finally turned a corner after a strong pre-season during which he worked as hard as anyone to get ready for this year.

Unfortunately, the England international sustained an injury against Newcastle which could keep him out of games against Croatia and Spain over the next 10 days for his country – as per the Manchester Evening News – but United fans will hope he can return in time to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 20.

It has been fantastic to see Shaw begin to realise his immense potential at Old Trafford in recent times and his continued development should be thrilling to watch as the season progresses, at both club and international level.