AC Milan transfer news: Exciting Brazilian starlet given €50m price-tag

AC Milan will reportedly have to splash out €50m if they wish to prise Lucas Paqueta away from Flamengo next year, as per reports in Brazil.

The 21-year-old has been busy making a positive impression this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Coupled with the fact that Milan need to add quality and depth in midfield with coach Gennaro Gattuso continuing to rely heavily on preferred trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, it would seem like a sensible move to make.

According to TMW, Flamengo have set a €50m valuation on Paqueta, with Milan specifically mentioned in the report as an interested party, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also said to be keen.

Bonaventura has started the season well, scoring three goals and providing an assist in seven Serie A games to this point, with his attacking qualities from midfield proving to be crucial.

Nevertheless, whether it’s as direct competition or to add depth to rotate and replace others, Paqueta would certainly address a problem in the Milan squad, but it remains to be seen if the club are willing to gamble and splash out a significant figure for his services.

At this stage, although the talented ace has suggested that he has a bright future ahead of him, he hasn’t yet proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

With that in mind, and when signing any young player from South America, there is a danger that he might struggle to adjust and showcase his full quality in Italy. That could make the €50m price-tag a problematic obstacle, but time will tell if Milan push forward with their pursuit to bolster their midfield options.