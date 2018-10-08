AC Milan transfer news: Pursuit of €100m+ rated target to resume next summer

AC Milan will reportedly wait until next summer to resume their touted pursuit of Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 23-year-old has impressed over the last two seasons, emerging as one of the top talents in Europe given his physical presence in midfield as well as his attacking threat.

However, he has started slowly this campaign, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in nine appearances, despite seemingly sorting out his future by signing a renewal with the Biancocelesti last month.

Nevertheless, it was speculated at the time that there was a €100m release clause inserted into that deal which applied only to Italian clubs, as noted by Sportmediaset, and so that would certainly have kept certain domestic rivals interested.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are being tipped to snub making a fresh move in January, but instead will wait until next summer to try and prise the Serbian international away from the Stadio Olimpico.

It remains to be seen whether or not they’re successful, while Milinkovic-Savic’s form so far this season will surely raise question marks for them, particularly with the valuations being touted since last summer.

What is certain though is that the midfield is an area in which coach Gennaro Gattuso will want to see movement, as he has continued to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie so far this season due to the lack of quality and depth at his disposal beyond them.

Milinkovic-Savic would certainly address that issue, but whether or not he can prove that he can consistently deliver at the highest level between now and the end of the season will surely influence whether or not Milan look to splash out and take him to the San Siro.

Based on the report above, it would seem as though they are still interested though.