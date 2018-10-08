Menu

Arsenal announce new Adidas kit deal and are immediately urged to bring back this iconic design

Arsenal fans are delighted with the news that the club have confirmed today – Adidas will replace Puma as their kit sponsors for next season, starting officially on 1 July.

The Gunners tweeted the news and many fans on Twitter are now calling for the club to bring back the iconic ‘bruised banana’ kit that they wore between 1991 and 1993.

For those unfamiliar with the strip, we have a picture below of Ian Wright sporting the classic…

wright bruised banana arsenal

Ian Wright in THAT Arsenal kit of the early 90s

This dates back to another time Adidas made Arsenal’s kits, so who knows if they might be tempted to announce their return in some style by bringing back a modern day version?

Several concept designs have done the rounds on the internet in recent times as it’s clearly popular among fans even today.

bruised banana kit

arsenal kit concept

lacazette arsenal kit

Meanwhile, Twitter is now flooded with supporters responding to today’s news with calls to bring the strip back next season.

Puma have not been the most popular kit makers since they replaced Nike as doing the Arsenal kits back in 2014.

Adidas could therefore do well to endear themselves to Arsenal fans early on by listening to these fans and returning in style…

