Arsenal have reportedly become the latest side to join the pursuit of Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, with the Gunners seemingly keen on bolstering that area further.

Unai Emery signed Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi this past summer to stamp his mark on the squad, and Arsenal appear to be benefitting from his impact overall given that they’ve gone on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Arsenal star’s agent likes tweet brutally mocking manager Unai Emery

That has also seen them move up to fourth place in the Premier League table, and so it appears as though the Spanish tactician has found an ideal balance in his side.

However, according to TMW, they are interested in signing Herrera, with Barcelona, Inter, Roma, Napoli, Liverpool and Dortmund all said to be keen on the 28-year-old too.

The Mexican international has a wealth of experience at a high level, making over 200 appearances for Porto since joining them in 2013 as he’s gone on to win domestic honours with the Portuguese giants.

Further, he now has 70 caps for Mexico, and so if the report is accurate, his consistency and reliability to offer more solidity in midfield coupled with his experience could add quality for Emery if a move to Arsenal was to materialise.

It could be argued that along with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Aaron Ramsey, the Gunners boss doesn’t particularly need to strengthen his midfield as he has plenty of options in that department already.

However, as noted by the Daily Star, Ramsey continues to be linked with an exit from the Emirates at the end of the season when his current contract expires, and so perhaps Herrera could be a target to fill the void left behind by the Welshman if he does indeed move on.

Herrera has a respectable goal tally each season from his defensive role too, but time will tell if Arsenal acquire his services next year so he can showcase his quality in north London.