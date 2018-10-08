Barcelona injury news: Concern over key figure, could be ruled out for a month

Barcelona could reportedly be without Luis Suarez for a month after he suffered a knee injury, with the club confirming his recovery plan.

The 31-year-old has struggled to hit top form so far this season, bagging just three goals in 11 games, but also providing four assists.

After playing 90 minutes against Valencia at the weekend as Barcelona are now winless in their last four La Liga outings, it’s been confirmed by the club that he has a knee issue and will work on his own to continue his recovery with no timeline set on his comeback.

However, Calciomercato paint a more negative picture as they believe that it could be a problem that creates a real issue for the Uruguayan forward, as they’ve suggested that he could miss the Champions League double header against Inter on October 24 and November 6.

That would rule Suarez out for a month, and although he may not be scoring freely as he has done in the past for the Catalan giants, he remains a fundamental figure in leading the line and helping get the best out of those around him.

With that in mind, a month out would be a blow, albeit the international break now gives him a chance to work on his recovery, while there will be concern over his general fitness and form ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28 if he doesn’t recover well in advance of that.

It remains to be seen what the club confirm in terms of the length of his layoff, but the early reports aren’t promising and he’ll certainly hope that he isn’t forced to sit on the sidelines for that long as Barcelona look to pick up their form and quickly.