Chelsea paired with swoop for Juventus star, Maurizio Sarri considers top addition

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, despite Maurizio Sarri seemingly having enough quality in that department already.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental part of Massimiliano Allegri’s side since joining the club in 2015, making 124 appearances for the club and playing a key role in winning three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem likely that the Turin giants would be interested in selling unless they have a quality replacement in mind, but as reported by Calciomercato, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are said to still be keen on trying to prise him away from the Italian champions.

Despite the qualities mentioned above regarding Alex Sandro, from a Chelsea perspective, it doesn’t seem like a move that makes a great deal of sense.

Sarri already has Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri who can play in that position, and so they are surely enough to help the Blues compete on various fronts and win trophies this season and beyond.

Nevertheless, given the report linking Chelsea with Alex Sandro, perhaps this is more to do with Sarri wanting to continue to stamp his mark on the squad and have his own players to continue to push the club in the right direction.

Given the positive start that he has enjoyed at Stamford Bridge, the faith in his methods should arguably result in the Chelsea hierarchy giving the Italian tactician what he believes he needs. However, time will tell if that results in the Brazilian defensive ace arriving in west London next year.