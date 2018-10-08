Chelsea look to have received a major transfer boost regarding Ousmane Dembele as he’s reportedly set to be sold by Barcelona in the summer.

The France international was left on the bench for Barca in their latest La Liga game against Valencia over the weekend, and it seems like it could be curtains for his Nou Camp career.

Despite arriving as one of the most exciting young players in the world from Borussia Dortmund last season, Dembele has not hit the heights expected of him with Barcelona, though he’s shown occasional flashes of brilliance.

Don Balon now claim the Catalan giants want to sell him for at least £88million or possibly more, as they look happiest with Philippe Coutinho playing on that left-hand side of their front three and could reinvest money from his sale in signing Adrien Rabiot to bolster their central midfield options – an area more in need of strengthening anyway.

This could free up Chelsea to swoop for the youngster as another Don Balon report recently named them as one of the clubs offering him an escape route from Barca.

Dembele seems an ideal fit for the way Maurizio Sarri has his Chelsea team playing, with the 21-year-old an intelligent and technically gifted player who could link up well with the likes of Eden Hazard or even play up front as an alternative to the goal-shy Alvaro Morata.