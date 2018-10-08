Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dropped a major bombshell after revealing once again that he dreams of a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international has been quoted as suggesting he won’t push for a move or even rule out signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but his bringing up Madrid again looks a real worry for the club.

Hazard is in the form of his life at the moment after a great start made by Chelsea under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who seems a great fit for the 27-year-old attacker.

However, Hazard cannot deny Real remains a dream for him, having strongly hinted at wanting a move to the Bernabeu in the summer, with his contract still not extended beyond its expiry date of the end of next season.

‘Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid,’ he is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

‘I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.

I don't believe in preferential treatment. We're right in the middle of a title race under new management and Hazard has, once again, discussed the possibility of leaving. Doesn't sit right with me. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiew_tc) October 8, 2018

‘What might make me stay? I am happy and I don’t need anything. It is not trophies. Of course, when you play, you want to win but I just want to enjoy things on the pitch, like I am at the moment. Then I am happy.

‘It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen. It is like I have said a lot of times, if I leave I will be happy. I know if I stay I will be happy. It is not like, if I go I am happy and if I stay that I am unhappy.’

Hazard seems an ideal signing for Real Madrid’s needs right now after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

The club are currently four games without scoring as they suffer a major slump under new manager Julen Lopetegui this season.

Don Balon have reported that Hazard is a target for Real president Florentino Perez alongside Mauro Icardi in what looks a necessary major shake-up in attack this January.

The longer the former Lille man’s contract goes unsigned, the more likely it is that CFC could really face losing him on the cheap as they did with Thibaut Courtois in the summer, though he has suggested he wants to avoid that kind of an exit.

‘I don’t want that (what happened with Courtois). I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say ‘yes I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing,’ he said.

‘So I will see. In my head, sometimes in my head I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.

‘Do I have one big move left in my career? Yes that’s why I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup. I am really in the game, I am playing good football at the moment.’