Chelsea duo and Tottenham star added to Ballon d’Or nominees list

Two Chelsea stars are among the latest names to make it onto the list of nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante are the Blues players to make it in alongside big names like Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

Griezmann must be one of the main favourites to win the prize this year, with this looking the most likely year in a long time that someone other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo could take the prize.

Griezmann shone alongside Chelsea star Kante in France’s World Cup-winning campaign, whilst also playing a starring role for Atletico as they won the Europa League final.

Hazard has also been on fire so far this season, looking a player reborn at Stamford Bridge under the club’s new manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, the Belgium international’s finest form may have come a little late in the year for him to be a serious contender, with Chelsea not at their best in the first half of 2018, missing out on a Champions League place under Antonio Conte.

That said, Hazard did still score the winning goal for CFC in their FA Cup final win over Manchester United, and looked superb for Belgium as they made it to the World Cup semi-finals, so he may have as good a chance as anyone from the Premier League.