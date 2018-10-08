Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed he wants a Frenchman to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, though he did not name names.

The 27-year-old formed part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in the summer, scoring in the final as they beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Griezmann also shone for Atletico Madrid, scoring in their Europa League final win over Marseille at the end of last season, so many feel he may be one of the strongest contenders for the prize.

Still, it could also be one of his international colleagues, as Griezmann told France Football magazine, as translated by Get French Football News on Twitter, that he wants to see one of his countrymen take home the prize this year.

Antoine Griezmann: “Whatever happens, a Frenchman must win this Ballon D’Or!” (FF) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 8, 2018

That would mean an end to the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – with no player other than those two winning the award since all the way back in 2007 when Kaka was the best player in Europe.

Since then, Ronaldo and Messi have won five each, but this year it may well be that Griezmann has a big chance, while Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe also looks a good shout.

Outsiders from the France squad could be N’Golo Kante or Raphael Varane, who were also superb for Les Bleus this summer, while the latter also won the Champions League again with his club Real Madrid.