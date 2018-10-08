Inter eye fresh Real Madrid raid for marquee star, could hijack Barcelona move as alternative idea

Inter are reportedly plotting an ambitious transfer move to bolster their midfield next year, with Luka Modric and Frenkie de Jong touted as possible targets.

The Nerazzurri returned to the Champions League this season, and coupled with ambitions of launching a Serie A title bid, coach Luciano Spalletti is certainly moving them in the right direction.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho pushing Manchester United to back him with £80million double transfer

With those increasing expectations though comes a desire to strengthen the squad to ensure that they achieve their objectives, and reports suggest that the Italian giants could have a major signing in mind.

As per Calciomercato, they’re being tipped with a fresh swoop for Modric amid reported troubles at Real Madrid this season with the reigning European champions struggling to find their best form under coach Julen Lopetegui.

That’s where Inter could take advantage, as per the report, although it’s also claimed that should another pursuit of Modric fail after they were linked with the Croatian midfield maestro this past summer, then De Jong could be a potential alternative transfer target.

As noted by Marca, the talented Dutch youngster has been tipped to join Barcelona, but should Inter fail to deal a transfer blow to Real Madrid, they could seemingly deal one to their biggest rivals instead by beating them to the punch on De Jong.

It remains to be seen who will suffer the setback, but from an Inter perspective, they’re certainly looking at both ends of the spectrum.

From the experience and world-class quality of Modric who could make an immediate but more short-term impact to the long-term vision with De Jong who is still only 21 years of age and has proven with Ajax that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Inter seemingly have plenty of quality and depth in that department already with the likes of Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Radja Nainggolan and Marcelo Brozovic, but perhaps Spalletti feels as though they still lack that bit of class to take them further.