Liverpool summer signing nominated for 2018 Ballon d’Or

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been included in the final 30 man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield this summer from AS Roma and has been an instant hit on Merseyside, helping the Reds reach the Premier League summit after eight games of the new season.

The 26-year-old shot stopper has five clean sheets already and his assured, commanding presence behind the back four has helped Jurgen Klopp’s men become a stronger side defensively.

SEE ALSO: The hilarious reason Liverpool beat Arsenal to Mohamed Salah transfer

Klopp slams Uefa Nations League after Liverpool draw with Man City

“Wish he was sold” – These Liverpool fans hound “appalling” Reds star as side held by Manchester City at Anfield

Liverpool paid £67 million for his services this summer – as per Sky Sports – which was a record fee for a goalkeeper at the time, but he has repaid that hefty sum tenfold in the opening two months of the 2018-19 campaign.

According to the Twitter account France Football, Alisson’s stellar displays between the sticks have earned him a nomination for the 2018 Ballon d’Or, alongside a whole host of world-class players.

While Alisson will not be among the frontrunners to win the award, the fact that he has even been recognised in this manner is a great honour for the Reds ‘keeper and well deserved given his seamless transition from Serie A to the Premier League.

Liverpool have struggled to find a reliable number one in recent years, which has had a major impact on their ability to fight for major trophies, but the Brazil international looks as though he could fill that position for many years to come.

Klopp’s men drew 0-0 with Manchester City on Sunday, which ensured that both teams remain level on points at the top of the table and Alisson was once again a crucial figure in the starting XI.

End goalless at Anfield as the Reds remain unbeaten in the @premierleague heading into the international break.#LIVMCI https://t.co/ZQuCa6uQlX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 7, 2018

His continued brilliance will be vital for the team going forward but in the meantime, Liverpool fans can revel in the knowledge that they have a Ballon d’Or nominated goalkeeper within their ranks.