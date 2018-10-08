BREAKING: In-form wide-man signs Manchester United contract, poses with manager on official site

Manchester United have tied wonderkid Ethan Laird down to his first professional contract, as announced on the club’s official site.

The 17-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers for the Red Devils at youth level this season, and penned his deal alongside academy manager Nicky Butt.

Laird can operate anywhere across the defence, having impressed at centre-back but perhaps looking most at home in either full-back position so far with his bursting runs forward from out wide.

Laird could become the latest of many to make the step up from the youth team to senior level, with United having a proud record of using local talent in their side.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay are among Manchester-born players to grow into first-teamers at Old Trafford, while Paul Pogba also spent time in the United academy after being signed from Le Havre at a young age and also having a spell at Juventus before returning to the club.

Fans will hope today’s development is one step closer to Laird one day following in their footsteps and making an impact at United.