Jose Mourinho pushing Manchester United to back him with £80million double transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly calling on the club to show their backing to him with a double January transfer window swoop for defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessio Romagnoli.

According to ESPN, Mourinho is keen on both players, valued at around £40million each by their clubs Inter and AC Milan, respectively.

The pair have shown themselves to be solid performers in Serie A, and could well add plenty to this United squad, which looks strong in most areas except the glaring weakness of their centre-back options.

Mourinho has already used three different midfielders in central defence this season, trying Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic there due to being unconvinced by his other options.

The likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have had their chances but failed to impress, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also surely cannot be considered good enough as long-term options.

United were linked with big names in that position in the summer but none came, with Mourinho now calling for public backing from his club with an investment in these two players, according to ESPN.