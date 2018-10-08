The surprise Man United player Jose Mourinho turned to for help at half time of Newcastle comeback

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho asked Paul Pogba for his thoughts on how the team could turn things around against Newcastle when they went into the changing rooms at half time.

In a surprise move by Mourinho, it seems he was keen to turn to a player he recently claimed was not captain material after removing him from vice-captaincy duties.

That’s according to this report by the Sun anyway, as they claim Pogba played a major role in changing things around, suggesting some tactical tweaks that paid dividends for the side as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Newcastle.

The report states the France international suggested bringing on Marouane Fellaini as he dropped into a deeper midfield role, while Nemanja Matic moved into defence.

Mourinho is also quoted in the piece as saying he allowed his players to dictate things a little more in the dressing room, while the Sun go into more detail about how Pogba was such an important part of inspiring the turnaround.

While the 25-year-old has had his critics of late, he looked superb in that second half as he shone bringing the ball out from the back with more speed and precision than players like Matic have been able to in midfield.

Pogba has usually played a more advanced role during his best performances for the French national team and for former club Juventus, but perhaps this deep-lying playmaker position could be one that works for him with United.