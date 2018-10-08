Jose Mourinho got Manchester United do something they never managed under Alex Ferguson against Newcastle

Alexis Sanchez’s late, late winner for Manchester United against Newcastle made an interesting piece of Premier League history for the club.

For the first time in the Premier League era – indeed for the first time in a whopping 60 years – United won a league game despite having been two goals down for an hour of the match, according to the Times.

The fascinating stats piece also reveals that nine of their last ten two-goal comeback games came away from Old Trafford, so this was a rare sloppy start at home.

It is also slightly unusual to see a team behind for so long before going on to claim all three points, with Newcastle stunning their hosts with a quickfire double in the opening ten minutes of the game.

It wasn’t until the 70th minute than Juan Mata scored a free-kick to put Jose Mourinho’s side back in the game, with all three of their goals coming in the final 20 minutes.

For all that people go on about ‘Fergie time’ and United’s incredible character during their glory years under the Scot, they never managed anything quite like this in his reign.

That said, some fans will rightly point out that Ferguson’s side probably found themselves 2-0 down at home much less often, and generally made easier work of teams like Newcastle.

Still, it puts paid to the idea that United are no longer as entertaining since Fergie’s exit and with Mourinho taking over, with the Portuguese earning the reputation for playing boring, defensive football.