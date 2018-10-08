Manchester United look to have been dealt a potentially huge blow regarding the transfer situation of star player David de Gea.

Despite the Red Devils meeting with the goalkeeper’s agent Jorge Mendes in London on Friday, it seems contract talks have hit an impasse with the Spain international.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, who claim United are struggling to persuade De Gea to commit his future to the club at the moment as they struggle for major honours and with the future of manager Jose Mourinho in some doubt.

United have already come close to losing their world class shot-stopper in the past, with the Telegraph noting how a move to Real Madrid broke down in 2015, with the player linked with the Spanish giants again since then.

The report goes on to say that even replacing Mourinho as manager may not be enough to convince De Gea to sign a new deal.

It’s fair to say the Premier League giants have gone backwards somewhat since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with De Gea perhaps feeling he’d be more likely to win major honours elsewhere, with plenty of top European clubs sure to be interested in him.

The 27-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of this season, but the Telegraph note that United have the option to extend it until 2020, though keeping him beyond that looks a struggle for them at the moment, meaning they may at some point have to accept losing him for a reduced fee, as Chelsea did with Thibaut Courtois in the summer.