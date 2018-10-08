Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning transfer swoops for Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Bayern Munich star David Alaba if he gets the Real Madrid job.

The Portuguese tactician faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season, though he may have bought himself a bit more time with a 3-2 win for the Red Devils against Newcastle at the weekend.

Still, it was recently claimed by Don Balon that both Mourinho and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez were open to a reunion at the Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants also struggling at the moment under manager Julen Lopetegui, who replaced the immensely successful Zinedine Zidane in the summer.

It seems Mourinho may well be preparing to leave United as he plans for the Madrid job, with Don Balon now claiming Kane and Alaba would be among his main targets, while players could also be offloaded too.

The report lists Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Keylor Navas as among the senior players who could be axed under the 55-year-old, who managed Los Blancos earlier in his career.

Mourinho won La Liga and the Copa del Rey in three seasons in charge of Real, though he left under something of a cloud to return to the Premier League with Chelsea.

He won another Premier League title there but things similarly turned sour in the 2015/16 season as he left the Blues again, ending up at United the following summer.

Should Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho? Yes, can't stand the guy

No, he deserves more time

Don't know... View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Things have not really gone as planned in Manchester so far, and the Daily Mirror are among numerous outlets to recently link Zinedine Zidane as a strong candidate to replace him.

Spurs will certainly hope this doesn’t work out as it could mean losing their star player to Madrid – though in fairness that would be better than Mourinho signing him for United.