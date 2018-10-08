Jose Mourinho told he should apologise to Paul Pogba after Man United star ‘saved’ his job against Newcastle

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho owes Paul Pogba an apology as the France international saved him his job in the Newcastle game this weekend, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

Never one to hold back in his analysis, whether on TV or in his BBC Sport columns, Crooks was full of praise for Pogba for getting United out of trouble in a stunning second half display against the Magpies.

The 25-year-old was instrumental for Mourinho’s side as he dropped into a deeper midfield role to give the team more quality from the back to link up attacks.

In fact, a report from the Sun even claimed this change in tactics was actually Pogba’s idea, with the manager asking his star player what he felt should change in the second half as they found themselves 2-0 down at the break.

United went on to win 3-2 and Crooks now believes Mourinho owes Pogba an apology for giving him such a difficult time this season, as the former Juventus man looked to have saved the 55-year-old his job by orchestrating a vital win for the club – their first in five matches.

‘Jose Mourinho owes Paul Pogba an apology. What a second-half performance by the France international. He was the only Manchester United player who had showed any bottle in a team who, at one stage, became frightened of their own shadows against Newcastle,’ Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

‘The tension at Old Trafford has largely been inflicted by their own manager. Fortunately Pogba, oblivious to Mourinho’s continual rantings, took the game by the scruff of the neck, probing and driving his team to victory.

‘Not only did the World Cup winner save United against Newcastle, he might have saved Mourinho’s job for now. Many a player would have let Mourinho sink.’