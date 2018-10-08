Pep Guardiola faces risk of losing influential Man City ace as Serie A giants circle

Man City could reportedly come under pressure to keep Vincent Kompany at the club as he edges closer to becoming a free agent next summer.

The 32-year-old has been with City since 2008, going on to make 338 appearances for the club while winning three Premier League titles and other domestic honours in that time.

Injuries have been a problem throughout that stint, and as seen this season, he’s been limited to just six appearances with competition for places also now fierce with the likes of John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.

With that in mind, it could be suggested that Pep Guardiola could survive without the defensive stalwart, but particularly with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, a decision will have to be made on his future sooner rather than later.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are said to be considering a move next summer, and so that could force City and Guardiola into action to make a decision one way or the other and potentially offer a renewal.

Although his influence on the pitch might be waning, the fact remains that Kompany is still a fundamental figure in the City dressing room with his leadership and solidity when he does feature.

With that in mind, it’s surely going to be difficult for City to make that call, with Inter perhaps set to complicate things in terms of speeding the process up to determine whether or not Kompany will be offered a new contract or not.

As per BBC Sport, it would appear as though Guardiola wants him to stay, but a move to Italy could appeal to test himself in a new environment, or staying in Manchester could indeed be the preferred option if an offer is on the table.