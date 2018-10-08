As he continues to shine for Borussia Dortmund, youngster Jadon Sancho could reportedly have a £100m valuation by the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has provided nine assists in just 10 games to start the campaign, going seven in seven in the Bundesliga thus far.

After leaving Manchester City in 2017, it appears as though a return to the Premier League could be possible, but any interested party is seemingly going to have to splash out big money to prise him away from the German giants.

According to The Mirror, he could end up costing one of Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham up to £100m, with Dortmund evidently in line to make a huge profit on him provided that they can’t convince him to stay for the long-term future.

On one hand, Sancho was always a quality talent and being able to play regularly and mature in Germany could be a necessary step in his development to reach the top.

However, it seems like an overreaction too in that he has to prove himself and show that he can consistently deliver at the highest level across a season at least before clubs starting thinking about spending huge amounts of money on him.

While there is undoubtedly plenty of talent there, time will reveal whether or not he can display the consistency needed to be considered great and not just good or promising.

Based on the report, the tone seems as though it’s merely a matter of time before Dortmund could have the opportunity to cash in. Whether that involves a £100m bid or not remains to be seen.

While he perhaps wouldn’t have had the space to improve at City, Pep Guardiola will surely be even more frustrated that a deal couldn’t be done to keep him at the Etihad, with The Independent noting that the youngster left the Spanish tactician surprised by his decision to leave.