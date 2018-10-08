REVEALED: Man Utd star tipped to LEAVE at end of season, next move touted

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly all set to leave the club at the end of the season, with a return to Spain being touted.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and has gone on to make 164 appearances for the club.

In that time, he’s won a Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup at Old Trafford, but due to fitness, form and competition for places, he has been restricted to just three appearances so far this season in all competitions.

Coupled with the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, The Sun report that the Spaniard will leave Man Utd in the summer, with a return to Bilbao being his most likely destination.

It seems like the most sensible decision for all parties concerned, with Jose Mourinho evidently favouring other options which in turn has led to Herrera falling down the pecking order. For the player himself, he’ll surely want to play regularly and that ultimately seems unlikely at Man Utd.

Given the poor start to the campaign overall, it remains to be seen if that’s the only change that Mourinho and United make in the coming months.