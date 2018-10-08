It was another thrilling week in Serie A, with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter all picking up three points ahead of the international break.

With so many quality individual performances, it undoubtedly made it difficult to pick a Serie A team of the week, but as seen below, we’ve put our XI together.

Starting with the Milan trio, from Gonzalo Higuain’s brace to continue to show his clinical edge in front of goal this season to Suso providing two assists for him, the pair are undoubtedly striking up a dangerous partnership.

Coupled with Lucas Biglia’s commanding display in midfield to give the Rossoneri a platform to work off and win the game, the trio certainly make strong cases for inclusion after starring against Chievo with Higuain enjoying his best start to a season with six goals in his first seven games in a Milan shirt.

The front pairing is an all-Argentine affair, with Mauro Icardi joining his compatriot after scoring two goals in the win over SPAL to help Inter secure their sixth consecutive win.

Meanwhile, Cagliari ace Lucas Castro and Torino’s Alejandro Berenguer complete the midfield, with the former producing two assists in his side’s win over Bologna, while the latter got himself on the scoresheet and was impressive throughout as they eventually saw off Frosinone.

Arsenal loanee and Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina gets the nod in between the posts after producing three great saves to secure a clean sheet in the win over Sassuolo.

Joao Cancelo secures the right-back slot after another fine display against Udinese, providing his quality both defensively and in an attacking sense with another impressive outing.

Juventus teammate Alex Sandro joins him on the opposite flank with a top performance of his own, while Sampdoria duo Lorenzo Tonelli and Joachim Andersen complete the line-up after playing a fundamental role in the win over Atalanta with the former scoring the winning goal.

With the international break now upon us, the wait for the Milan derby in what should be another thrilling weekend of action from Italy begins. While Juventus continue to lead the way, it appears as though their rivals are all warming to the cause in what should be another fascinating battle for a top-four finish.

Serie A team of the week: Ospina; Cancelo, Tonelli, Andersen, Alex Sandro; Suso, Castro, Biglia, Berenguer; Higuain, Icardi.