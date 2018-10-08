Tottenham injury scare as vital player may have long-term medical issue

Tottenham fans will be rocked by the news that Christian Eriksen’s recent injury problems could be a long-term problem for the player.

The Denmark international has been one of the best players in Europe in the last few seasons, playing a major role in helping Spurs turn into genuine title contenders and regulars in the top four places.

However, Eriksen has sat out some recent matches and his national team manager Age Hareide has given an interview suggesting he may have long-term issues with his spinal cord.

Hareide did not go into a huge amount of detail, saying the team doctor would have to answer these questions, and also could not put a time frame on when the 26-year-old would be ready to return to action.

‘Christian (Eriksen) has a problem with a spinal cord, and Tottenham have reported that it is of long-term nature,’ Hareide told Canal9, as translated by 101greatgoals.

‘It is doubtful whether we will bring him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham are particularly keen on that.

‘It has been a long time since he played in the match against FC Barcelona (in the Champions League). Against Cardiff, he was also out (of action).

‘It has been over a week and I know that he has known about (the injury) for a while.

‘Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham are worried.

‘I do not really know (when he’ll be back). You should speak to our doctor.’

If Eriksen does end up out long-term for Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino must surely move to make new signings in the January transfer window after a quiet summer left the team looking a little light for the 2018-19 season.