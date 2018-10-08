Unai Emery has Arsenal topping the Premier League with this impressive stat

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has masterminded a nine-match winning streak for the Gunners and their clinical nature in front of goal has been key.

The Gunners put five past Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday to move into the Premier League’s top four, just two points behind joint leaders Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Two goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang each along with an Aaron Ramsay strike ensured that Emery’s men secured a 5-1 victory against the newly promoted Cottagers.

Although Arsenal are far from the finished article defensively, going forward they have been superb so far this term, with Lacazette and Aubameyang looking like the next great Premier League partnership in attack.

With the likes of Mesut Ozil, Ramsey and Matteo Guendouzi behind them providing the service, the Gunners look genuinely capable of mounting a challenge for the Champions League places and perhaps might even harbour hopes of a title challenge.

According to a Twitter account associated with Opta stats, Emery’s side have had the best conversion rate in the league during the opening two months of the 2018-19 campaign, at an impressive 25%.

Arsenal have scored with 25% of their shots – the best chance conversion rate in the Premier League. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 8, 2018

The international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for Arsenal in truth, as they have been riding the crest of a wave in recent weeks, but they can look forward to a home game against Leicester City in two weeks time.

Another win against the Foxes would increase the optimism among club supporters even further, as the team seems to be improving with each passing match under their new Spanish boss.

WWWWWWWWWaking up this morning on cloud nine ? pic.twitter.com/SM5qZ2Dtd4 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 8, 2018

The new era at the Emirates is well underway and the omens are good for a genuine challenge for trophies over the next few months, as long as they keep up that impressive strike rate in the final third of the pitch.