AC Milan could reportedly face a tough task of holding on to defender Mateo Musacchio amid interest from Fulham and Watford.

The 28-year-old cut a frustrated figure last season, as despite arriving from Villarreal early in the summer as a potentially crucial piece of the new-look Milan as they signed 11 new players, he was forced to sit on the sidelines for the most part.

That was down to the arrival of Leonardo Bonucci who pushed him down the pecking order, but after his exit this past summer, Musacchio has found himself playing a more prominent role having made seven appearances so far this season.

He’s impressed coach Gennaro Gattuso enough to keep summer arrival Mattia Caldara out of the starting line-up, and so it seems as though he’s finally cementing his place at the club.

However, according to Calciomercato, that could now be tested as it’s claimed that Fulham and Watford are both interested in the defensive ace, although it’s specifically noted that Gattuso has no desire to see him leave Milan.

Given his current standing in the line-up, it wouldn’t seem to make too much sense to sell him now. Nevertheless, should Caldara eventually displace him in the starting XI on a regular basis, then that could force Musacchio and Milan to take stock of the situation again.

Meanwhile, former star Antonio Cassano has urged the Rossoneri to secure a return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, amid speculation that he could secure a move on a loan deal from LA Galaxy, as per Goal.com.

“If I were Milan I’d get him right away,” Cassano told SportMediaset, as reported by Football Italia. “If the possibility was really there, I’m sure Gattuso would go and get him in person!”

The 37-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Milan between 2010 and 2012, playing alongside Cassano and Gattuso, as he bagged 56 goals in 85 games while winning a Serie A title.

With a lack of options beyond Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, it could be a very sensible short-term move for Gattuso and Co. to give them a lift in the second half of the campaign.