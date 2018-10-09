Menu

Video: Brilliant Lucas Torreira moment you might’ve missed, Arsenal summer signing now being compared with Chelsea star

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal reporter Chris Wheatley has tweeted a brilliant Lucas Torreira video from the Gunners’ 5-1 win over Fulham at the weekend.

The Uruguay international has made a fine start to his Emirates Stadium career, and showed his feisty, competitive nature in this clip below.

MORE: Arsenal legend puts major downer on new-found optimism under Unai Emery with damning prediction

Torreira does brilliantly to win the ball back and start a move for Arsenal, with many fans now comparing the young South American with Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Here’s the Torreira video, and if you listen carefully you can hear how much the travelling fans appreciated it as they started singing his name just afterwards…

Comparisons with Kante are very kind, however, given that Torreira would do well to achieve even half of what the Frenchman has in his time in England.

A shock Premier League winner with Leicester City in 2015/16, Kante also won it the following year with Chelsea, when his immense form also saw him named PFA Player of the Year.

Since then, he’s added the FA Cup and World Cup to his trophy cabinet, but these Gooners think Torreira is showing similar potential…

More Stories Lucas Torreira N'Golo Kante