Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has offered an exciting insight into the state of the team after their 5-1 demolition of Fulham at the weekend.

The Gunners were in superb form to thrash their London rivals at Craven Cottage, putting in one of their best performances of the season so far since appointing Unai Emery as their new manager.

Campbell was pleased with what he saw from Arsenal against Fulham, and made the claim that he senses the feel-good factor is back between fans and the players after a difficult period under Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger.

It was no easy job for the Spaniard to take over from Wenger this summer, with the long-serving French tactician rightly regarded as a legend of the Premier League era for the superb work he did early on in his reign.

Arsenal Under Emery: The Team/Squad are starting to show their hunger and desire to win while bothhome and away. The Fulham game was hopefully an insight into the future. The fans reconnected with the team too which made everyone have that feel good factor!!! ????? — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) October 9, 2018

However, Wenger could not keep that success going for the second half of his 22 years in charge, and it seems like the club did the right thing in making a change this summer.

Campbell played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1995 including coming through their youth team, and certainly seems enthusiastic about his old club after what he saw against Fulham.

‘The team/squad are starting to show their hunger and desire to win while both home and away. The Fulham game was hopefully an insight into the future. The fans reconnected with the team too which made everyone have that feel good factor!’ he tweeted.