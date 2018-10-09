Arsenal legend puts major downer on new-found optimism under Unai Emery with damning prediction

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has put a real dampener on the good mood at the club this season after replacing Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery as manager in the summer.

The Gunners were in devastating form this weekend to thrash Fulham 5-1 and make it nine wins in a row in all competitions, with the club looking in great shape after making the big decision to replace Wenger with Emery.

One former Arsenal player in Kevin Campbell tweeted his delight at how things are going, which seems a fairly accurate representation of how many fans are feeling right now.

Merson, however, sees major flaws in this side, and thinks they’ve got away with some poor defensive performances so far this season.

The former England international cannot see that continuing, and thinks it’s only a matter of time before the north Londoners are on the end of a major thrashing.

“Sooner or later they will be on the end of a big score – defensively they are all over the place,” the Sky Sports pundit told The Debate.

“The one thing that gets them out of trouble is that they’re always going to score goals. But defensively, they are just not good enough.”

While so many Arsenal fans will just be happy for the change after 22 years of Wenger, it’s worth remembering that, despite this fine start by Emery, it will likely take time for the Spaniard to get the club back to the highest level again.