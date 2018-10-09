Aston Villa plot fresh loan swoop for another Chelsea starlet, could increase incredible number of CFC loanees

Chelsea could reportedly send talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi out on loan with Aston Villa linked with a swoop in January.

The 17-year-old made quite the impression during pre-season, suggesting that he could make a case to feature for Maurizio Sarri this year.

However, his sole appearance for the senior side came against Manchester City in the Community Shield clash back in August, while the closest he has come since was being named on the bench against Liverpool in the League Cup encounter last month.

With that in mind, it doesn’t appear likely that he will get playing time at Chelsea, and so to continue his development and to gain experience, it would certainly make sense for him to secure a temporary move elsewhere.

According to The Sun, he could now be targeted by Villa, while it’s added that there are currently a staggering 39 players out on loan from Chelsea which is a ridiculous number and will surely attract criticism given they should arguably just offload many of them if they don’t have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, should a move to Villa Park materialise in January, there would be a familiar face there for the Chelsea youngster, with Tammy Abraham joining the Championship giants this past summer on a loan deal of his own from the Blues, as noted by BBC Sport.

Given he’s bagged two goals in five league games so far, it would appear as though his move is certainly enough to convince Hudson-Odoi that it could be a sensible switch to further his own career.

Villa could certainly do with additional reinforcements as after Steve Bruce was sacked last week, they are currently languishing in 15th place in the Championship table with just 15 points from their opening 12 games. Albeit they remain only four points adrift of the playoff places.